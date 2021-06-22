Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS SFRGY traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

