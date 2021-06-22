Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRPT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

