Sasco Capital Inc. CT Acquires 19,520 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after buying an additional 441,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Primo Water by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381,205 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Primo Water by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after buying an additional 75,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,014,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. 24,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.