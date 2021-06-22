Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $19.21 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy makes up about 2.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 430.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 101,593 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 628,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 373,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

