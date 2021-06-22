Sasco Capital Inc. CT Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises 4.9% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $39,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 36,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Truist lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

