Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 4,550 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.