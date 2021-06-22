Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 98,710 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lessened its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,710 shares during the period. Allegheny Technologies comprises about 3.7% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 1.12% of Allegheny Technologies worth $29,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ATI. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.