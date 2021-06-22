Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.