Scotiabank Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$91.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.89.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

GRT.UN stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$84.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,214. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$66.72 and a 1 year high of C$85.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$80.42.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.