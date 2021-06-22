Scry.info Tops 1-Day Volume of $69,831.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $69,831.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scry.info has traded down 44.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.69 or 0.00641338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,342.84 or 0.07165724 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

