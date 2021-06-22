Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Position Boosted by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after acquiring an additional 261,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after acquiring an additional 553,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.42. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

