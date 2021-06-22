SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.040 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

