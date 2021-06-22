Seedify.fund (SFUND) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.60 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00049736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00117243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00147921 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,966.39 or 1.00406046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

