Sei Investments Co. Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 776,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 531,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,156,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,429,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 113,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KB opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

