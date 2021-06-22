Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $109.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.42. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $735.45 million, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Insiders sold a total of 6,063 shares of company stock worth $662,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

