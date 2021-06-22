Sharder (SS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $318,221.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $901,191.91 and approximately $318,221.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00053578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.00619057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00077446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,215.44 or 0.07286922 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

