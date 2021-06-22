ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $697.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $676.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.