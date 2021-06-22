ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.58. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

