ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procure Space ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFO. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 315.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UFO traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,617. Procure Space ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72.

