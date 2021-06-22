ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 47 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.31.

FedEx stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

