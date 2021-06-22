ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Sells 863 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,729,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,670,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 716,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares during the period.

IVE traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.92. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

