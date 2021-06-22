Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,726,634 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $33,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 83.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 73.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.74, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.48. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

