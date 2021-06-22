Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,561,000 after buying an additional 104,717 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,618,000 after buying an additional 104,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of SSD stock opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.11. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.