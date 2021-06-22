Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 89.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,755,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after acquiring an additional 263,245 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 186,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.