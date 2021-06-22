Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

