Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 925 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,521,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

