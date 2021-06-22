Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,878,304.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,303,651 shares of company stock worth $2,426,595,808. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.12. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.02 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

