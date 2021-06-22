Skba Capital Management LLC Has $12.84 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

