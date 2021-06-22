Skba Capital Management LLC Has $650,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,723. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The company has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

