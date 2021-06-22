Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 14,680 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,680 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 2.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,645. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.