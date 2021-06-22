Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.90. 25,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,466. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.27. The company has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

