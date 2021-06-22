Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.19. 16,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,975. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

