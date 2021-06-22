Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

