SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,192,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $34,657,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.70.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

