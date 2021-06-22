Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $634,843.59 and approximately $22,429.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00041606 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

