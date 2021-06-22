Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140–0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.57 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440–0.360 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.91. 7,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,398,941.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,915 shares of company stock worth $22,525,886. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

