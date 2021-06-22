Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140–0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.57 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440–0.360 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,648. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,474,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,982,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,915 shares of company stock worth $22,525,886 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

