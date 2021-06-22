Smiths News plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SNWS opened at GBX 39.64 ($0.52) on Tuesday. Smiths News has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46.70 ($0.61). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.25. The company has a market capitalization of £98.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Smiths News from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

