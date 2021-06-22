SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of SNCAF opened at $26.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.73. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

