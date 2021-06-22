SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Trimmed by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,409 shares of company stock worth $11,272,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

SEDG opened at $258.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

