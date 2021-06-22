Solstein Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up approximately 1.6% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $6,875,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

Shares of ROKU traded up $12.98 on Tuesday, reaching $395.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 497.06 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.11 and a 12-month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,081 shares of company stock worth $85,974,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

