Solstein Capital LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Twitter by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,518,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after buying an additional 249,591 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 237,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,947,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.41. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

