Solstein Capital LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $19,024,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 23,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,310. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54.

