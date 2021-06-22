S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $399.52 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $401.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.