Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.83.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$5.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.81. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.80.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.