Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SEPJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS SEPJF remained flat at $$46.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.80. Spectris has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

