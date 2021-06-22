Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 16.9% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $194,013,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. 810,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,152,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $340.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.