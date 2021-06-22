Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child Sells 1,677 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Child also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $222,856.34.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

