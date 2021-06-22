Sports Entertainment Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 574 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 944% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 217,069 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,090,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 311,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEAH opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors.

