Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.27.

SPT opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.73. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,297 shares of company stock worth $12,551,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $879,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

